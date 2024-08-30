Hundreds come on down to South Florida for chance to be on "The Price Is Right"

Thousands line up to audition for "The Price is Right"

FORT LAUDERDALE — Excitement was in the air as more than 600 enthusiastic "The Price is Right" fans gathered at Toyota of Hollywood on Friday morning. All were hoping to be a contestant on the iconic game show that first aired in 1956.

Some even arrived in costume, ready to make their best impression. For many, this wasn't just about winning prizes, it was a deeply personal experience.

"I've been watching this show since I was a little girl, and my son just had his second open heart surgery," Ciara Sirianni said. "Every morning, we wake up, I hold him, and we watch this show. It really brightens my day, so I'm really, really happy to be here."

Others were there to relive fond memories. Long-time fan John Steen reminisced about watching the show as a child.

"I started watching with Bob Barker back in the '70s when I was a little boy," Steen recalled. "I would sometimes skip school and tell my mom I was sick just to watch it."

For Mohammed, the show is a connection to family memories: "It meant a lot to me because my grandmother used to watch it when I was a kid. Ever since she passed away, I've continued watching it in her memory."

Among the crowd was Sheila Morgan, who revealed her favorite game on the show.

"I'm good at Hot Seat," Morgan said. "They move the seat, and you guess the prices. If you get it right, you win!"

Adding to the excitement, CBS News Miami's morning anchors Austin Carter, Betty Nguyen, Keith Jones and Lissette Gonzalez joined in the fun, bringing some familiar faces to support the hopeful contestants. Once inside, participants were asked a series of questions designed to highlight their personalities and enthusiasm for the show.

The event also featured local "Price is Right" alum Serlo Mathelier, who won big in 2019. He returned to cheer on the new batch of hopefuls, sharing his own success story.

"Of course, I won! A Tesla, a trip to Australia, and Tumi travel bags," Mathelier proudly shared.

After the day's auditions, two contestants will be chosen from the videos recorded throughout the day. These lucky winners will be flown to Los Angeles — all expenses paid — for a chance to compete in the show. At the end of the process, one contestant from South Florida will be selected to appear on "The Price is Right."