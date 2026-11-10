Video shows 14 kittens tossed into flooded parking lot of Humane Society of Greater Miami, shelter says

Surveillance video captured 14 kittens being abandoned and tossed into floodwaters in the parking lot of the Humane Society of Greater Miami, according to shelter leadership.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, in the parking lot of the shelter at 16101 W. Dixie Highway while the facility was still open.

"It's really horrible," said Jessica Aguirre, executive director of the Humane Society of Greater Miami. "It is unnecessarily cruel, is the way I would describe it. There are so many safe places to leave them on our property. There was no reason to leave them in flood water."

The kittens, between 4 weeks and 8 months old, were tossed one by one into the water. A staff member located them approximately 15 minutes after they were left.

"They could have been run over or drowned if the staff member had not found them," Aguirre said.

Although the video does not identify the individual involved, Aguirre said staff obtained a license plate number and submitted a report to Miami-Dade Animal Services, which is expected to notify the North Miami Beach Police Department of the incident. Police stated they have not yet been notified.

Under the law, animal abandonment without proper care, food, water, or shelter is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year in prison and a $5,000 fine. If an abandoned animal is hurt, disabled, or dies, the charge escalates to a third-degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Two of the kittens have been placed in foster care, and 12 remain at the Humane Society.

Aguirre emphasized that resources are available for pet owners facing hardship, including online assistance at humanesocietymiami.org as well as county rescue facilities and shelters.

"We realize there are challenges that people face, but you should think about the best way to treat your animals in a humane way and not be cruel to animals," Aguirre said. "There is county rescue and shelters. Animals don't need to be treated like they are dispensable."

Members of the community also voiced outrage over the abandonment.

"I think it is ridiculous that people would do this," said Anthony Johnson of Opa-locka. "You have to love your pets. People can't just throw them away. They need help. If you need help, call someone."