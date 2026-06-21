How to watch Uruguay vs. Cape Verde today: TV channel, streaming and kickoff time

Two teams looking for a breakthrough result in Group H will take the field Sunday evening when Uruguay faces Cape Verde at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Both nations enter the match after opening draws in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Uruguay settled for a 1-1 result against Saudi Arabia, while Cape Verde turned heads by holding European champion Spain to a scoreless draw in its World Cup debut.

Uruguay, a two-time World Cup champion, is expected to lean on its experienced midfield as it seeks its first win of the tournament. Cape Verde, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the early surprise stories of the competition after its disciplined defensive performance against Spain.

What time does Uruguay vs. Cape Verde (Cabo Verde) start?

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 21, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

How to watch Uruguay vs. Cape Verde

The match will air on FOX and Telemundo. Viewers can also stream the game through FOX One, the FOX Sports App and participating streaming services that carry FOX programming.

It can also be streamed live on Fubo.

What's at stake?

With all four teams in Group H entering the day tightly packed in the standings, Sunday's result could play a major role in determining which nations advance to the knockout stage. Uruguay will close group play against Spain, while Cape Verde still has matches remaining against Saudi Arabia.

CBS News Miami will have continuing coverage from South Florida throughout the FIFA World Cup.