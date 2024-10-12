South Florida stepping up to help Hurricane Milton victims and survivors across the state

MIAMI — As rescues and recovery continue across Florida following the devastation left behind by Hurricane Milton, South Florida is stepping up to help their Gulf Coast and Central neighbors who desperately need relief.

Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key on Wednesday night as a Category 3 storm and barreled across the Florida peninsula through Thursday before departing into the Atlantic Ocean by Friday. The hurricane brought heavy rain and winds, flooding cities and towns in its path and spurring several tornadoes across the state.

Officials confirmed to CBS News that at least 17 people have died from the storm. Also, over 1.7 million customers were without power in the state as of Friday, according to utility tracker Find Energy, and Friday numbers from GasBuddy reported that more than 2,100 Florida gas stations had limited fuel.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, several communities and organizations across South Florida accelerated and amplified their efforts to assist those hit the hardest by the storm.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Urban Search and Rescue Florida Task Force One (FL-TF1) currently has boots on the ground assisting local and national first responders in communities impacted by Hurricane Milton.

FL-TF1's 106-member crew is canvassing affected neighborhoods, allocating assets to complete daily missions, conducting wellness checks, assessing damage and providing disaster recovery by clearing out debris left behind the storm in the St. Petersburg area on the Gulf Coast.

Meanwhile, Florida Task Force Two (FL-TF2) has been helping agencies in Port Charlotte, Siesta Key and Longboat Key.

Davie Police Department

Davie Police told CBS News Miami that they're deploying officers to northwestern Florida to assist with Hurricane Milton relief efforts. Officers said the department plans to deploy weekly as needed by requesting agencies in communities impacted the most.

Miami Gardens donation drive

Throughout the weekend, the City of Miami Gardens is holding a donation drive to collect essential supplies for Hurricane Milton victims.

From Friday to Sunday between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., an 18-wheeler will be stationed in Norwood Park at 19400 NW 14th Ave., where people are encouraged to drop off items such as cleaning supplies, canned goods, hygiene products and sanitary items for adults and children of all ages.

Once filled, the truck is scheduled to deliver the donated items to affected areas early next week.

Global Empowerment Mission (GEM)

Over the last few days, people have been showing up nonstop at the Global Empowerment Mission in Doral to either volunteer or donate before, during and after Hurricane Milton's landfall.

GEM told CBS News Miami that various items are welcome for donation, including non-perishable foods, diapers, hygiene products, pet food and flashlights. However, the organization said items that are not usable include clothing, toys and used blankets.

GEM had one truck departing on Saturday but are already volunteers in hard-hit areas dropping off donations. The organization is also teaming up with Miami Carnival for a fundraiser.

Farm Share

Farm Share, a Florida-based food bank, is conducting a "company-wide, all-hands-on-deck" packing event at its Homestead headquarters to reload a convoy of emergency supplies to be deployed to communities impacted by Hurricane Milton.

The organization told CBS News Miami that within the first day following Milton's landfall, it had already sent over 560,000 pounds of food, water and emergency meal kits to Floridians in need.

Farm Share is working closely with the Florida Division of Emergency Management, local emergency management officials and its own statewide network to optimize response efforts and conduct relief operations in areas impacted the most by Hurricane Milton.

Baptist Health

The Baptist Health system has been in communication with healthcare and emergency management counterparts in communities impacted by Hurricane Milton to provide additional medical assistance to agencies that need it.

The healthcare system told CBS News Miami that they have taken in at least 25 patients from Sarasota Memorial Health System to help overwhelmed clinics and hospitals.