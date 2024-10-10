Miami Gardens mobilizes to aid Hurricane Milton victims

MIAMI - In response to Hurricane Milton's devastation, the City of Miami Gardens is stepping up to assist those affected.

Beginning Friday, an 18-wheeler will be stationed at Norwood Park to collect essential supplies for needy communities.

The donation drive, set to take place at Norwood Park, located at 19400 NW 14th Avenue, will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Residents are encouraged to drop off items such as cleaning supplies, canned goods, hygiene products, and sanitary items for adults and babies. However, donations of clothes or furniture will not be accepted.

City officials have partnered with churches and community organizations in minority and underserved areas to ensure relief supplies reach those most impacted without delay. This coordinated effort aims to avoid the distribution delays seen during Hurricane Ian.

"We learned from Hurricane Ian," said Miami Gardens City Councilman Reggie Leon. "During that time, people from underserved communities reached out because supplies took too long to arrive. This time, we want to make sure supplies get into the hands of those who need them as quickly as possible."

The truck will be available for donations from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily, from Friday through Sunday. Once filled, it is scheduled to make its delivery to the affected areas early next week.