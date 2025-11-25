Johnson told White House that Republicans aren't interested in extending ACA subsidies, sources say

Speaker Mike Johnson has told the White House that most House Republicans have little interest in extending the Affordable Care Act's enhanced subsidies, sources familiar with the conversation told CBS News.

Johnson delivered the message in a phone call with senior administration officials as President Trump's advisers were drafting a plan to continue the subsidies for an additional two years. That plan that was initially expected to emerge this week.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Johnson's warning to the White House regarding the lack of GOP House support for the plan. Any White House health care plan would require overwhelming Republican support in the House to be enacted.

The enhanced subsidies expire at the end of this year, affecting tens of millions who benefit from them. The subsidies were at the heart of the government shutdown funding fight.

Democrats made an extension of the tax credits their central demand to reopen the government, demanding that Republicans negotiate on the issue to secure their votes. But GOP leaders insisted they wouldn't negotiate until after the shutdown ended. And ultimately, a group of eight Democrats supported a deal to end the shutdown, securing a commitment to vote on the tax credits within a month.