Hours long police investigation at Miami Beach hotel

MIAMI - An active police investigation is underway at a hotel in a busy and tourist-driven area of Miami Beach.

Police have not released details about what they are investigating at the Sherry Frontenac Hotel at 65th Street and Collins Avenue.

Juan Padin, who works across the street, said he was surprised when he came to work Tuesday night.

"I came to work at 10 o'clock and the whole street was full of police officers, their vehicles, rescue trucks, and CSI vans. I'm shocked because it doesn't happen around here, we don't see that type of stuff around here, especially from that hotel. That hotel is pilots and stewardesses," he said.

The hotel is comprised of two towers and investigators are focused on the northern one.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.