Horses found slaughtered in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - Police are investigating another incident of horse slaughter in southwest Miami-Dade.

The carcasses of the horses were found in the area of SW 124th Street and SW 197th Avenue.

Chopper4 over the scene spotted what appeared to be the carcasses of three horses in a brush-covered area.

Last month, two horses were slaughtered and found in pieces in southwest Dade. At the time Georgina Milhet, an animal activist, said it was the fourth such incident in the last two and a half weeks.

Miami-Dade police are sure the purpose of the subjects was to sell their meat.