MDPD: Hialeah man faces charges in illegal sale of slaughtered horse meat
MIAMI - A Hialeah man is facing charges for what police said was the illegal sale of slaughtered horse meat.
Police said detectives received a tip that a horse had been recently slaughtered for the harvest and sale of its meat.
Following an investigation, police arrested Alain Arencibia-Diaz, 39, for selling about 40 pounds of horse meat for $500.00.
Arencibia-Diaz is facing charges of possession of horse meat.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.
