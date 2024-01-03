Horses stolen, slaughtered in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police investigators are asking for the public's help after two horses were slaughtered and found in pieces in Southwest Miami-Dade.

"For many people, their horses are family members, this is a very grotesque crime," said Andre Martin, spokesperson for Miami-Dade Police.

Investigators mentioned remains were found Wednesday morning. The animals were last seen alive Tuesday before 9 p.m. near 20641 SW 168 Street.

Miami-Dade police are sure the purpose of the subjects was to sell their meat.

"This is the fourth time in two and half weeks this has happened. One horse was (slaughtered) last week, they (the subjects) got caught because the neighbors caught them (in the act). I pray to God that they got fingerprints (of the subjects), too," said Georgina Milhet, an activist and neighbor of the people whose horses were slaughtered.

Milhet is irate because she is reliving the slaughtering of horses in the area again. She is asking for immediate action to catch the individuals who did it, "We need help."

"These horses were butchered very much for consumption," said Martin.

"If anyone approached you to sell you horse meat, we are urging you to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Your call will remain anonymous."