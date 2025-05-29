Hormel recalls 256,000 pounds of canned beef stew over wood fragments

Maintaining the safety of our food

Hormel Foods Corporation is recalling over 256,000 pounds of canned beef stew nationwide due to potential contamination with wood fragments, according to federal health officials.

In a recall notice posted Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said the 20-oz. metal cans containing "Dinty Moore Beef Stew" were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The recalled products have a "FEB 2028" best by date, lot code "T02045" and establishment number "EST 199G" printed on the can.

"The problem was discovered after the establishment notified FSIS that they had received three consumer complaints reporting pieces of wood in the beef stew product," the notice read.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of injury.

"Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider," the notice continued.

And for consumers who have this product at home, the FSIS recommends throwing it away or returning it to the place of purchase.

Earlier this year, "wood-like" materials were also found in some Lean Cuisine and Stouffer's frozen meals, prompting parent company Nestle to recall these products.