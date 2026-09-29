Video shows several vehicles engulfed in flames as fire spreads to Homestead home

Several vehicles caught fire outside a Homestead home early Tuesday morning, with the flames spreading to the house as investigators work to determine what sparked the blaze.

Video provided to CBS News Miami by neighbors showed flames engulfing what appeared to be four vehicles parked in the front yard of the home. An ATV was also damaged.

Neighbors said they believe the fire may have been intentionally set, though authorities have not confirmed this information. One neighbor told CBS News Miami that someone was seen running away from the vehicles shortly before one of them went up in flames. Neighbors initially believed the person may have been trying to break into the vehicles.

Homestead police have not confirmed whether investigators believe the fire was arson.

Another neighbor said she woke up after hearing dogs barking and looked outside to find the vehicles burning. She called 911 because she was concerned the flames could prevent the people inside the home from escaping.

"I got woken up from dogs barking and I went to check outside. And then I realized that everything was ablaze from the cars," she said. "And it was also reaching to the house. So that's when I decided to call 911."

The vehicles were parked near the home's front and side doors.

Investigators were seen Tuesday morning removing items from the burned vehicles and placing them into sealed containers. The evidence is expected to be sent to a state laboratory for testing as investigators try to determine what caused the fire.

Fire crews, investigators and police had cleared the scene by early Tuesday morning.

CBS News Miami has reached out to Homestead police for additional information about the investigation.