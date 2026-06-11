Mother files $20 million lawsuit against Miami-Dade private school after security guard's arrest

The mother of a 17-year-old girl is speaking out exclusively to CBS News Miami after a $20 million lawsuit has been filed against her daughter's former private school after a security guard was charged with engaging in an unlawful sexual act with the teenager.

The mother and her attorney, Bernardo Pimentel II, announced the lawsuit against My Life My Power Alpha Foundation Academies following the arrest of a school security guard. The student attended the academy's Homestead campus.

"The people I look at outside my home to protect my daughter failed to protect her," the mother said. "When I send my kids to school, it is where they are supposed to be educated, and I trust the teachers and the staff, and obviously this showed me that I can't."

The mother added that her daughter is currently unable to return to school and is experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Sylvester Lee James, 24, was arrested following a Feb. 8 incident. He was originally charged with an offense against students by an authority figure. In March, prosecutors amended the charges to include an unlawful sex act with a minor by an authority figure.

James has pleaded not guilty. The public defender's office representing James did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to a police report, the teenager communicated with James by phone and agreed to meet him off school grounds, where the alleged sexual contact occurred.

Pimentel argued the school failed to intervene despite students openly discussing the security guard's behavior.

"The tragedy is not just that this happened, but this was entirely preventable," Pimentel said. "Our client was only 17 years old, and she deserved to be protected, and she was betrayed by the very system that promised to keep her safe."

While the lawsuit outlines a $20 million demand, Pimentel noted, "We will see how things shake out." Both Pimentel and the mother stated they want the case to go before a jury trial.

Administrators at My Life My Power Alpha Foundation Academies did not respond to multiple emails and phone calls seeking comment. James also did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Editor's Note: The identities of the mother and daughter have been withheld to protect the privacy of the minor victim.