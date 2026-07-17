Homestead police chief warns against scammers using his name to steal residents' bank information

CBS News Miami

Homestead Police Chief Mario Knapp is warning the public after scammers impersonated him in an attempt to steal sensitive banking information.

In an exclusive interview with CBS News Miami, Knapp called the situation "unusual," noting that he had never encountered a scam in which a police chief's name was used to target potential victims.

According to a social media post from the chief, the scammers did not merely pose as general police officers. Instead, they claimed to be Knapp himself, telling a victim he was investigating unauthorized attempts to access her bank account. Under the guise of protecting her, the callers asked the woman to "verify" her banking information.

"I thought this was a new and interesting way to establish trust," Knapp said. "That's what they do – they try to establish trust. In this case, they said they were investigating a case, and that was used to draw the victim in."

The victim did not provide her information. After receiving multiple calls, she contacted the Homestead Police Department directly. While the scammers failed to secure the $8,000 they attempted to obtain, Knapp noted that the victim discovered a $97 check had been fraudulently written and cashed in her name.

It remains unclear who initiated the calls. Knapp emphasized that the department would never contact residents to request bank information, PIN numbers, or ask individuals to transfer money between accounts.

The scammers used "spoofing" technology to make the calls appear as though they were originating from the Homestead Police Department.

"Just be skeptical, and if they are asking for personal information, don't give it up," Knapp advised. "If it is your bank, they will call you back. If they claim to be from a bank, hang up and try to verify the information. Don't believe any number on your phone. Don't believe caller ID."

Knapp, a longtime law enforcement official, said he did not take the impersonation personally but wanted to raise awareness to prevent further victimization.