Homestead parents charged with murder of infant daughter

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The parents of a 6-month-old infant have been arrested in the death of their child

Authorities say that the officers from the Homestead Police Department were dispatched to a local hospital's emergency room, about a dead child.

Upon further investigation, authorities determined the infant had suffered several fractured ribs, multiple bruises, and blunt force injuries throughout her torso. 

Homicide detectives, with the assistance of the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, determined that the injuries were consistent with child abuse, and the parents were arrested and charged accordingly. 

The parents, identified as Nathan Allen and Arnelle Floyd, are being held without bond. 

First published on May 16, 2024 / 5:15 PM EDT

