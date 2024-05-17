Watch CBS News

Homestead woman posted about child's death

A tribute to a 6-month-old girl who died on Mother's Day was shared on social media, where it appeared that the child's mother wrote her daughter was her "world" before she and the girl's father were charged for the baby's murder.
