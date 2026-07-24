Miami-Dade father accused of beating his 4-year-old son with autism for 25 minutes straight, officials say

A Homestead father was arrested Thursday night for allegedly beating his 4-year-old son with autism for 25 minutes straight, according to arrest reports.

David Martinez Jr., 31, was charged with child abuse after an incident on Thursday afternoon at the family's home. According to the victim's mother, the child, who is also non-verbal, approached Martinez's bedroom screaming, which is how the mother told police he communicates when he wants something.

David Martinez Jr., 31, was ordered to stay away from his 4-year-old son with autism after police say he beat the child for 25 minutes. Miami-Dade Corrections

The report said that Martinez had asked the child what was wrong, turned off the bedroom lights, and sounds of open-hand slaps were heard. Martinez then escorted the child out of the bedroom while spanking him.

According to police, the incident was filmed by indoor surveillance cameras that were installed for the child's safety. The report said that upon review of the footage, it seemed that the physical abuse Martinez inflicted on the child lasted approximately 25 minutes.

In the video, the report said that the victim was seen crying on the sofa, when Martinez approached him with a belt, violently throwing him onto the sofa, and striking him repeatedly with the belt.

After walking away, Martinez was shown striking the child again multiple times with an open hand.

The report said that this cycle continued for the approximately 25 minutes that the abuse was recorded.

The 4-year-old victim had visible injuries, according to the report, such as abrasions and red marks on his upper thighs. Officers documented and photographed the injuries, taking Martinez into custody.

Martinez appeared in bond court on Friday afternoon, with the victim's mom asking the judge for a stay away order from Martinez. The judge granted the order and set his bond at $2500.