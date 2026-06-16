2 men speak out after video shows them being assaulted during "street takeover" in front of Broward pub

Police are investigating a confrontation on North Federal Highway after two men were allegedly assaulted by a group of motorcyclists during a Sunday night "street takeover."

Witnesses captured the incident on cell phone video, which shows a group of cyclists weaving through traffic and blocking vehicles. Two men were left on the ground during the encounter.

Stephen Backs, who was inside Walsh's Pub at the time, said he and his friend, 77-year-old Patrick McConaghy, went outside after hearing the sound of motorcycles.

"I heard the motorcycles outside," Backs said.

Backs, a former Boston police officer, said the group was preventing traffic from moving. When he and McConaghy began recording the cyclists, words were exchanged. Video of the incident shows Backs being confronted and falling backward. He was left unconscious, suffering a head injury that remained bleeding days later.

"The ambulance showed up. I said I was okay and I wasn't," Backs said. His brother, William Backs, witnessed the scene and called 911. "He was unconscious. It scared the hell out of me."

McConaghy said he was also knocked down and punched by one of the cyclists.

"I told them to leave," McConaghy said. "There were 50 to 55 bikes."

Backs expressed concern regarding the lack of accountability, noting that none of the motorcycles had license plates.

"I'm a high school teacher. They are young guys. [They] feel empowered," Backs said.

The men have reported the incident to the Hollywood Police Department and stated they intend to press charges. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.