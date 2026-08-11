Broward homeowners say man repeatedly vandalising their home has left them shaken: "It's been months of anxiety"

Homeowners in Hollywood are reporting months of repeated vandalism, leaving them feeling unsafe even after an arrest in the case.

Police arrested 49-year-old Philip Brown on a charge of criminal mischief causing more than $1,000 in damage following a series of incidents at a local home.

The homeowners, who requested anonymity due to safety concerns, said they do not know Brown and are unaware of a motive for the targeting of their property.

"You feel violated," one homeowner said. "We don't know this man, and we have no idea why he was targeting our house."

Video footage provided by the homeowners allegedly shows Brown stealing a security camera, breaking a doorknob and scratching a window. The residents reported that the repeated incidents have caused thousands of dollars in damage.

According to the homeowners, the situation began in April when Brown allegedly rang the doorbell, with subsequent visits becoming increasingly destructive.

"It's been months and months of anxiety," the homeowner said. "You are constantly thinking about it, monitoring the cameras and every beep, every movement."

Brown was arrested Friday, according to police, but jail records indicate he has since been released.

Court and law enforcement records reveal Brown has had previous encounters with authorities. In 2024, he was charged with animal cruelty in Palm Beach County after deputies said he killed two parakeets and told investigators the birds were part of a surveillance network.

Despite the recent arrest, the homeowners said they remain concerned about their safety and are considering seeking a restraining order.