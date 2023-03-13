Hollywood police investigating after 2 stabbed at Hollywood Tri-Rail station
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Hollywood were investigating after two people were stabbed Monday morning at a Tri-Rail Station, authorities said.
The two people, who were not identified, were rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment. Information about their condition was pending.
Police did not say if the victims knew the person who stabbed them or what led to the incident at the station, located at 3001 Hollywood Blvd.
Officials did not immediately say if the incident impacted train service.
