Hollywood man, 53, with dementia has been missing for month

Monique Robbins is devastated and scared. The last time she saw her husband Bobby Robbins was one month ago.

"I'm not sure if he's alive or dead. I don't know. I don't know, I don't know," she told CBS News Miami.

She was last with him at their apartment complex on the 2200 block of Madison Street on Oct. 15

Police said Bobby Robbins was discharged two days later from Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

"This is our daughter, our 4-year-old daughter, who keeps asking, 'Where's her papa?' And I don't know what to tell her. He's never been away from her or me," she said.

He has dementia and was diagnosed with psychosis, depression and PTSD.

Monique Robbins is haunted by one of their last conversations.

"He heard the train going by, and he was like, 'hold the dog. I'm just going to go walk in front of the train.' So that was his mindset before he disappeared," she said.

Police are putting out the call on social media for information.

If you have information about Bobby Robbins, call Hollywood Police at 954-764-HELP (4357).

As for Monique Robbins, she just wants answers.

"I love my husband. ... I want my husband to return home to me and my daughter," she said.