Hollywood homeowner shocked by nearly $1,600 water bill after new meter installation: "No way"

When the City of Hollywood installed a new water meter at James Wilson's home, he received a very unpleasant surprise.

"We got a water bill for almost $1,600. When I contacted the City of Hollywood, they told me they are retroactively charging from April 2022 until today," Wilson said.

Wilson was stunned when he saw the $1,575 bill.

When asked if he paid it, Wilson replied, "No, absolutely not. Haven't paid it." He said the city is still reviewing the bill.It turns out his meter stopped transmitting water usage, even though it continued recording it.

In the meantime, Wilson's bills were estimated.

"Staff have been out there deploying new meters, collecting the old ones, downloading the information, reviewing the actual consumption readings, and billing accordingly based on those numbers," said Hollywood City Spokesperson Joanne Hussey.

"That's on the City of Hollywood, their water department," Wilson said. "If they accurately do their job, I will accurately pay what's owed—but not for four years ago. No way."

Wilson is fighting the bill. The city says its charter allows them to go back five years. Furthermore, Hollywood says the state mandates that they charge.

"For all the utility upgrades the city undertakes, we have to bond for those infrastructure improvements. As part of the Environmental Protection Agency, which holds the debt, they say there is no free water," Hussey said.

If you see an "A" on your bill, it means "actual" usage; an "E" means estimated. That's well worth a phone call to the utility department.

"To me, the solution is for them to forgive the charges and move forward, paying whatever the accurate reading is," Wilson said.

If you live in Hollywood and have questions or concerns about your water bill, call the Utility Department at 954–921-3938.