Broward family seeks answers after a burglar broke into their home stealing precious heirlooms

A family in the North Lake neighborhood is searching for answers after a burglar broke into their home on June 11, stealing irreplaceable family heirlooms and leaving them shaken.

Surveillance video provided by the family shows a man wearing a vest near the property around 11:30 a.m. The footage depicts the individual climbing a fence before shattering a glass door to gain entry to the home.

The homeowner, who works as a hospice nurse, described the aftermath as a profound emotional violation.

"I feel so scared, and it's completely different, because right now I feel like something is broken inside of me," the homeowner said.

The victim's daughter noted that while the stolen items may not hold significant monetary value, they are priceless to her family.

"They represent my heritage," the daughter said. "It's not the money… they are the feeling that I have from my grandma."

According to the daughter, the suspect appeared to target other homes in the area that same day. She reported that the man fled one residence after realizing there were children inside and was unsuccessful in his attempt to enter another neighboring house.

The Hollywood Police Department stated that they do not currently have "other reports for June that match the details of this case." Police also noted that the surveillance footage that they do have is of poor quality.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the burglary to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.