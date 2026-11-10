Condo special assessments threaten foreclosure for South Florida seniors: "I'm afraid I'll end up in my car"

Florida continues to face high foreclosure rates, and mounting condo association assessments are hitting South Florida seniors particularly hard.

"I'm lucky to feed my dog some days. I can't get out of bed. I can't deal with it," said Janor Farthing, a resident of the Carriage Hills community in West Hollywood.

Farthing is facing foreclosure because she currently owes her condo association nearly $18,000 in special assessments. Her 50-year-old building is undergoing extensive, necessary renovations.

The financial stress is taking a heavy toll on her health as she battles diabetes, PTSD, and an autoimmune disease. The constant fear of being forced into homelessness keeps her awake at night.

"I'm afraid I'll end up in my car," Farthing said. "I've thought of rehoming my dog — it's the only thing I have in my life right now."

CBS Miami first reported Farthing's story last February after her friend, Katrina Vought, reached out for assistance. Over several months, reporters contacted city, county, state, and federal officials on her behalf but found few resources available.

"It seems like you have to be evicted before someone does something," Vought said.

Broward's United Way eventually stepped in, providing Farthing with close to $10,000 and helping 20 other homeowners manage their debt.

"That was a one-time $200,000 grant for HOA and taxes. I don't know whether we'll get it again," said Rebecca McGuire, vice president of housing at United Way.

Even if funding is renewed, McGuire said it will not solve the broader crisis for seniors unable to afford crushing special assessments, emphasizing that lawmakers need to step in.

"Because if you just ignore it, people will fall into homelessness," McGuire said. "They'll walk away from their life savings and those units will sit empty."

While the United Way grant provided temporary relief, Farthing's long-term housing situation remains precarious.

"I wouldn't be here if it weren't for United Way," Farthing said.

After responding to a letter from the condo association's attorney threatening foreclosure, Farthing is now awaiting an upcoming court date where a judge will determine whether to grant her an extension on paying the debt. Meanwhile, she and her neighbors continue searching for a long-term solution to manage their special assessments.