Broward art class focuses on using drawing for cognitive function, instead of just to produce masterpieces

A weekly art class at the Hollywood Beach Community Center is helping participants boost brain health, with a focus on cognitive function rather than producing art masterpieces.

Instructor James Warwick, who leads the "Drawing for Longevity" course, says the primary goal is to build muscle memory and enhance cognitive performance.

"At the beginning of the course, I always ask how many people are interested in art, and maybe two hands go up," Warwick said. "Then I ask how many are interested in increasing hand-eye coordination, memory, and cognition, and everybody raises their hand. So I tell them we're going to use art to get there".

A study published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease Reports supports the potential benefits of this approach. Researchers found that visual art therapy showed "promising results" in supporting cognitive performance among healthy older adults, as well as those with mild cognitive impairment and dementia, noting it may help prevent or delay cognitive decline.

For student Linda Bloch, who has attended the classes since January, the program is a vital part of her routine to preserve brain health.

"I'm doing everything I can to preserve my brain," Bloch said. "I saw my mother fade away with dementia, and it's an ever-present concern".

Beyond cognitive benefits, participants say the class fosters a sense of accomplishment. Student Paul Bernardi noted, "I actually feel proud of what we do here. When I go home and practice, it's a good feeling".

While Warwick says the classes are not designed to create professional artists, the program has had success stories, with some former students going on to exhibit at Art Basel.

Warwick has been able to offer the classes free of charge, though he noted that budget cuts to local programs are making that increasingly difficult.

For information about upcoming classes, visit https://www.silversmartz.net/classes.