Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run of man on scooter in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - A man was killed early Monday morning in a hit-and-run crash while riding a scooter on his way to work at Costa Farms, Miami-Dade Police said.

Authorities have identified the victim as 46-year-old Alexis Munoz, who was reportedly dropping his wife off at the farm where they both worked when he was fatally struck.

The incident occurred at the intersection of S.W. 194th Avenue and S.W. 208th Street in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Police said the driver of a silver pickup truck, towing a flatbed trailer, collided with Munoz and continued southbound for 24 blocks before crashing into a fence and damaging plants at another farm along S.W. 194th Avenue, near S.W. 232nd Street.

The driver fled the scene after this second crash and detectives have not yet determined whether he was alone in the vehicle or why he did not stay at the initial crash site.

A spokeswoman for Costa Farms expressed the company's deep sorrow over the tragedy.

"This is an active investigation and we are not sharing information. We want to respect the privacy of the family. We are deeply saddened at the loss of one of our own," Costa Farms spokeswoman Mari Carrasquillo told CBS News Miami.

"Unfortunately, this accident happened when he was driving to work on S.W. 194th Ave., and he was a victim of a hit-and-run."

According to police, detectives are working on the investigation and are expected to issue a BOLO, or be-on-the-lookout bulletin, in hopes of identifying the driver.

One law enforcement source told CBS News Miami he is confident an arrest will be made.

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver's whereabouts is urged to contact Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).