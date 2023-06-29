High school grad wins $50K with first lottery ticket from dad
WASHOUGAL, Washington -- A recent high school graduate in southwest Washington is heading into the "real world" with a big chunk of change after winning thousands of dollars from a lottery ticket.
Lance Wall, 18, won $50,000 in his first time playing the lottery. The Washougal teen had just graduated high school and as a gift his dad bought him a Six Figures Scratch ticket at the 7 Market in Camas.
After scratching the ticket to see if he was a winner, the teen's father saw that he had won $50,000.
According to Washington Lottery, that's a 1-in-913,000 chance of winning.
Wall, who is currently enjoying his summer vacation, plans to save his new fortune for his future. He hopes to one day become an artist.
