Hialeah police and state troopers shut down major road after shots fired call Saturday

Authorities shut down a major Hialeah street Saturday evening while investigating a shots-fired call just south of Westland Mall.

Hialeah police and Florida state troopers shut down the eastbound lanes of West 49th Street while they investigated.

At least one person was taken away in handcuffs. Officers placed a man in a white shirt and jeans into the back of a Hialeah Police Department vehicle.

A second man, dressed in all black, was seen sitting on the sidewalk speaking with officers but was not taken into custody.

CBS News Miami reached out to both Hialeah police and Florida Highway Patrol for more information. Neither agency had responded as of the time of this report.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information is available.