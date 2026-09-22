Credit cards, debit cards among 50 pieces of stolen mail found with Hialeah pair, police say

A man and woman are facing felony charges after Hialeah police said they were found with at least 50 pieces of stolen mail belonging to 35 people.

According to an arrest report, 30-year-old Ernesto Javier Capoche and Mayleen Montane were taken into custody on Sept. 20 after officers spotted them riding an electric bicycle near West 15th Court and West 53rd Terrace. Police said the pair appeared to be "casing" homes in the area.

Investigators said officers seized a bag and a backpack containing stolen mail, including credit and debit cards. One of the cards was a health care debit card, according to the report.

Police placed the recovered mail into two evidence bags. One contained 34 pieces of mail belonging to 22 people, while the other contained 16 pieces belonging to 13 people, the report said.

Capoche and Montane are charged with unlawful possession of personal identification, a third-degree felony. A spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said no federal charges have been filed so far because the agency was not involved in the investigation, which was handled by Hialeah police.

According to the arrest report, Capoche and Montane declined to speak with an investigator.

CBS News Miami spoke with Lazara Prieto, who lives in the neighborhood and said she was troubled by the allegations.

"This is terrible. They should be arrested. This is a federal crime," Prieto said.

Prieto said she has never had her mail stolen but remains vigilant about protecting it.

When asked what she does to keep her mail safe, Prieto said she keeps her mailbox near her door and pays attention to what she expects to receive.

"Just know what is coming in, particularly if you are waiting for something," she said.