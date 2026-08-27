Surveillance video shows Hialeah man shooting at friend behind Sedano's over $4,000 loan dispute, police say

A Hialeah man was arrested in Florida City following a dispute over a $4,000 car loan that investigators say escalated into a shooting.

Carlos Alvarez was taken into custody after police say surveillance video captured him fighting with a friend behind a Sedano's supermarket on 4th Avenue on Aug. 6.

According to police, Alvarez drew a gun during the encounter and fired at the victim as he ran away. The victim sought safety inside the supermarket, where police say Alvarez allegedly struck him. No injuries from the gunfire were reported.

"The victim says he pistol-whipped him. And then took two shots at him," said Hialeah police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez.

Authorities say the victim waited a week to report the incident, alleging that Alvarez warned him not to contact law enforcement.

"If this is supposedly a friend of yours, why would you even take a gun?" Rodriguez said.

A judge denied bond for Alvarez yesterday after finding probable cause for the arrest. If convicted, Alvarez faces up to 15 years in prison.