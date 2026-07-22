Hialeah opens Section 8 housing voucher applications as demand for affordable housing surges

Hundreds of people lined up at the John F. Kennedy Library in Hialeah on Wednesday as the city opened applications for its Housing Choice Voucher Program, commonly known as Section 8, highlighting the growing demand for affordable housing assistance.

The Hialeah Housing Authority began accepting online applications Wednesday, with city officials reporting they were receiving an average of 1,000 applications per hour shortly after the application period opened, at midnight.

For residents without internet access or who were unable to apply by phone, the city provided assistance at locations including the John F. Kennedy Library on West 49th Street.

Among those seeking help was 62-year-old David Gomont, who said the program represents hope as he struggles to make ends meet on a disability check.

"I decided to apply because I can't work anymore," Gomont told CBS News Miami.

He said his monthly disability income of about $1,300 is not enough to cover basic living expenses.

"The little bit of disability that I'm getting… doesn't pay for anything for me," Gomont said. "If I didn't get assistance from food stamps, I would be homeless out in the street."

Julio Ponce, executive director of the Hialeah Housing Authority, said the overwhelming response reflects a critical need for housing assistance throughout the community.

"There's need for subsidies, there's need for housing," Ponce said.

The last time the city opened applications for the program was in 2024, when approximately 51,000 people applied for just 1,000 available vouchers.

This year, officials have expanded the waiting list to include 2,500 new families.

"We decided to open up the waiting list to 2,500 new families and anybody who wants to apply," Ponce said.

A third-party company will randomly select applicants for placement on the waiting list. Among those selected, preference will be given to elderly households, homeless individuals and families, people with disabilities, and Hialeah residents.

The federally funded Housing Choice Voucher Program, administered locally by the Hialeah Housing Authority through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, helps low-income residents afford housing in the private rental market by subsidizing a portion of their monthly rent.

Ponce said the program can significantly reduce housing costs for eligible recipients.

"An elderly person who gets a $900 check will pay about $270 to $280 because it's adjusted to your income," he said. "That's what they need."

Applications must be submitted online through the Hialeah Housing Authority. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, be U.S. residents and, if selected, eventually reside in Hialeah.

The application period closes Tuesday, July 28, at 4:59 p.m. Officials emphasized that applying on the first day does not improve an applicant's chances of being selected since placement on the waiting list will be determined after the application period closes.

For Gomont, the opportunity offers hope of remaining in the city he calls home.

"I love Hialeah," he said. "I would stay here in Hialeah."