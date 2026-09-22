Hialeah approves $8 million JFK Memorial Library renovation despite residents' pushback

The Hialeah City Council approved an $8 million plan Tuesday to renovate the John F. Kennedy Memorial Library, moving the project forward despite opposition from some residents concerned about changes to the longtime community institution.

The library renovation is included in a broader $55 million annual budget approved by the City Council. Plans call for part of the library's first floor to be converted into museum space, with the project also expected to include a cafeteria.

The John F. Kennedy Memorial Library has served Hialeah for more than 60 years. Some residents have pushed back against reducing the amount of space dedicated to traditional library services, arguing the building should remain primarily a place to study, conduct research and check out books.

Hialeah Mayor Bryan Calvo defended the project, saying the city is investing in an existing public facility rather than abandoning its function as a library.

"All we're doing is renovating it," Calvo said. "It's no different than how we do on all the other parks that we have in the city."

Calvo said elected officials have a responsibility to improve city facilities and the services available to residents.

Some residents also questioned whether the city should spend $8 million on a library they believe is already functioning well.

One resident argued that a project of that size should be put before voters rather than decided solely by city officials.

"I think there needs to be a process," the resident said. "That's $8 million that should go before the voters, right? Let the voters decide."

Calvo disagreed with the suggestion that voters should be asked to approve the project.

Questions also remain about how the renovation will affect library operations while construction is underway, including whether the facility will temporarily close and whether any employees could be affected.