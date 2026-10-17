Heavy rain leaves flooded streets, hazardous driving conditions in Broward County

It was a night of difficult driving in Parkland after hours of rain dumped about 5 inches on the area, leaving some roads flooded.

Poor lighting along Parkside Drive made it difficult for passing drivers to see standing water on the roadway.

In the Hollywood Lakes neighborhood, some streets were flooded, with cars splashing through standing water after 4.5 inches of rain fell.

"Today there's some flooding, not as much as I expected," said driver Theresa Deebs.

CBS News Miami

Experience has taught her to be cautious when driving on flooded roads.

"At the moment I was expecting a lot more, to be quite honest, because in the past, this car that I'm driving, we lost the motor in here," she said.

Pumps were running to remove water from storm drains and discharge it into the Intracoastal Waterway, helping keep the drainage system functioning.

One home even had its own pump to remove standing water from the driveway.

"We're getting ready for a flood," said Sylvia Monroe.

With her boots on, Monroe was prepared for a rainy weekend. Although her neighborhood is prone to flooding, she remained optimistic about conditions on Saturday.

"Now it looks like it's going much faster; you can see the water moving. It looks like they did something, I don't know what, but it looks like it's helping," she said.