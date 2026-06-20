5 injured after partial structure collapse reported at Hard Rock Hollywood's Daer Club, officials say

Five people have been injured after a small structure partially collapsed at a rooftop club at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood.

According to the Seminole Police Department, a sudden wind gust hit the structure in the outdoor area of the DAER Club on the roof of the casino, causing it to partially collapse.

Five people who were in the structure were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

No further information has been released.