South Florida nonprofit helping youth overcome life's challenges to build brighter futures

A Broward County nonprofit is helping young people build brighter futures through a partnership with Publix that goes far beyond a paycheck.

For more than 40 years, Handy, which stands for Helping Advance and Nurture the Development of Youth, has as helped young people overcome life's challenges and build a path toward brighter futures.

"Handy is a nonprofit in Broward County that has existed since 1985 to really help young people who have been through challenging circumstances in their life, to achieve a greater future," said Handy CEO Kirk Brown.

As Brown explained, the nonprofit works with Publix to prepare teens for the workforce, from developing soft skills to landing their first jobs.

"Starting with exposing our young people to the company, then actually doing the interviews, then actually onboarding them to being Publix employees," Brown said.

For students like Jonathan Pittman, the program is helping turn career goals into reality.

"I would like to get my CDL license and drive trucks for Publix," Pittman said.

Publix leaders said the excitement and growth they've seen from the students has made the partnership especially meaningful.

"Just to see what they've accomplished already, just to see how excited they are to be in the workforce, and a lot of them were excited to start working and earning a paycheck," Publix District Manager James Saul said.

Since its inception, Handy has helped more than 50,000 students.

"We have a lot of young people that have become construction managers, construction executives, dentists, doctors, attorneys, and legislators that have gone through the Handy program," Brown said.

Brown said the impact reaches far beyond employment.

"Programs like Handy are important because it builds self-worth in the souls of our young people. Our young people are looking for something to belong to," he said.

Handy continues to connect Broward County youth with education, mentorship and career opportunities that can shape their futures.