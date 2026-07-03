11-year-old girl shot in head in Broward McDonald's parking lot thanks doctors, first responders for saving her life

Nearly a week after being shot in the head while sitting in her family's car at a Hallandale Beach McDonald's, an 11-year-old girl is close to being released from Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital after a miraculous recovery.

On Friday, the girl along with her parents, spoke about the traumatic chain of events as they thanked the police, paramedics and doctors for saving her life.

"I feel like I have another chance," she said. "Thank you for everything I have."

Her parents asked that her name not be used.

Last weekend, the girl was in a car with her two- and five-year-old siblings and father as her mother went inside a McDonald's restaurant for their order.

Surveillance video shows a man begin shooting at another man he believed was ambushing him. But The bullets instead went through the car window, hitting the 11-year-old in the head and her father in the hip.

The siblings were not injured.

The girl's mother Patricia was in the restaurant and heard the commotion. She saw her daughter and called 911.

On Friday she spoke about her anguish dealing with the aftermath.

"You see me strong here, but it's difficult in the moment when all this happened," she said in Spanish. "I felt like I was in a movie."

"We give thanks to God we are alive" her husband Oscar said in Spanish.

Doctors at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital saved the 11-year-old from severe brain trauma, but she will need weeks of occupational and speech therapy.

"Her case is one of the reasons we become physicians and we take out time to be able to see things," Dr. Wendy Carcamo said.

Police have arrested the accused shooter and said he was in a dispute with a group from Miramar.