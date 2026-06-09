Florida's proposed property tax plan could cut city services. A Broward mayor is asking residents for their input.

Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper is taking to social media, asking residents what services they believe the city should cut if a proposed homesteaded property tax elimination passes.

"Let's flip the coin and ask people what they think, or what services they think we should cut, and that changed the paradigm, like, what do you think?" Cooper asked.

The mayor's request comes as residents grapple with the potential fallout of the bill. While homeowners stand to save money, the city faces significant financial losses.

If the measure passes, Hallandale Beach could lose $4.7 million in tax revenue next year, saving homeowners approximately $1,400. Once the tax is fully eliminated for homesteaded properties, the city could lose $12.5 million, while homeowners would save about $2,800.

Residents have offered several suggestions for cuts, including reducing pensions, slashing commissioners' salaries in half, cutting the city manager's salary, eliminating staff redundancy, getting rid of take-home cars, and pausing park upgrades without public input.

However, Mayor Cooper noted that the bill's language limits some options. "The way the bill or the ballot language is, we can't reduce pensions for any employee, general police, fire — it's protected within this language, so that goes to show people really need to have further education on what this bill is doing and not doing," Cooper said.

For some residents, the choice is difficult. "Do I want a discount? Absolutely, and I can use anything I can get, like I said, I'm taking care of two people right now, but not if it's going to affect the wrong people," said homeowner Cathy Chad.

Another taxpayer, Adolphus Sutherland, expressed his torn feelings. "It's hard to say what to cut. I don't think that they should change it, because it's going to be a problem," he said.

Cooper emphasized that saving on a tax bill must be weighed against losing essential services. "We've got to keep the lights on; we've got to fix our roofs; we've got to do our infrastructure; it's not a, you know, as cut and dry," the Mayor said.