A 77-year-old man is being held without bond on a first-degree murder charge after police say he strangled his 91-year-old female roommate to death during an argument over missing cash and keys at their Hallandale Beach apartment.

Victor Dorantes-Velazquez was arrested early Sunday morning at his residence at Archbishop Hurley Hall, the affordable housing program run by Catholic Health Services, located at Northwest 1st Street and 7th Avenue.

According to his arrest affidavit, Hallandale Beach police officers responded to a unit on the building's second floor at around 6:46 p.m. Saturday following reports of a "suspicious incident."

Finding the apartment door ajar, officers announced their presence and entered, discovering Dorantes-Velazquez seated in a living room chair next to a bed where the 91-year-old victim, whose name is redacted in court filings, was lying unresponsive in the fetal position. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded and pronounced her dead at approximately 7:11 p.m.

In a sworn, recorded interview after waiving his Miranda rights, Dorantes-Velazquez told detectives he had been friends with the victim for many years and had moved into her apartment five to six months earlier at her invitation.

Dorantes-Velazquez stated that earlier Saturday, he noticed his car keys, cellphone, and a brown wallet containing more than $1,000 in cash were missing. When he confronted the victim throughout the day, she repeatedly denied taking the items and laughed at him, according to his statement.

As the argument escalated, the affidavit said Dorantes-Velazquez alleged the woman began yelling, tried to scratch him, and attempted to throw nearby pill bottles at him. He told investigators he held her down on the bed by her shoulders, lost his temper, and placed his left hand around her throat.

When the woman tried to throw herself off the bed to escape, Dorantes-Velazquez placed both hands around her neck and applied pressure until she promised to return his belongings. After he released his grip, she allegedly laughed at him again, prompting him to grab her neck with both hands and squeeze continuously for roughly 10 minutes as she kicked her legs trying to break free, the affidavit states.

After releasing his hold and realizing the woman was no longer breathing, Dorantes-Velazquez took the elevator to the fourth floor and knocked on the door of a fourth-floor unit, telling the resident he had choked and killed the woman and asking him to call 911.

Two residents from the fourth-floor unit followed Dorantes-Velazquez back to the elevator to speak with him. Inside the elevator, Dorantes-Velazquez openly stated, "I grabbed her by her neck and killed her because she took my wallet and money," according to witness statements in the report. When the elevator doors opened, he asked an English-speaking woman in the building to call 911.

The Catholic Health Services, which manages the building where the apartments were and is owned by the Archdiocese of Miami, issued a statement to CBS News Miami that reads:

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of our residents at Archbishop Hurley Hall and extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones."

Dorantes-Velazquez remains held without bond at the main jail in Fort Lauderdale.