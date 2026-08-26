2 children walked in on armed intruder caught on Ring camera inside Hallandale Beach home, police say

A harrowing home invasion in Hallandale Beach was captured on surveillance video Sunday evening, showing an armed suspect rummaging through a residence before fleeing when two children unexpectedly returned home.

The incident was recorded by a Ring doorbell camera and interior cameras, providing key evidence for investigators. Police identified the suspect as Richard Carothers, a convicted felon who was already on pretrial release for another burglary charge.

According to authorities, Carothers entered the home through a window that had been previously boarded up. Inside, surveillance footage showed the man, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and gloves, stealing items and placing them into a shopping bag.

The suspect's actions were interrupted when two children, ages 10 and 12, walked into the home.

"It was definitely traumatic to confront the individual with a weapon in their face," said Grace Mariot, Hallandale Beach Police chief of staff. "Thank God the children escaped."

Law enforcement officials credited technology for the rapid arrest of the suspect on Tuesday. Mariot noted that license plate readers, city cameras linked to the real-time crime center with the Broward Sheriff's Office, and the department's street crimes unit were instrumental in the investigation.

Additionally, because Carothers was wearing a GPS monitor at the time, police were able to track his movements to the residence.

Carothers appeared in bond court following his arrest, where a judge ordered that he be held without bond.

Police are urging residents to secure their homes by checking for potential access points and, if affordable, installing surveillance cameras.