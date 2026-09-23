Heavy rain, King Tide flood Hallandale Beach as residents plead for relief: "We need a real solution"

Heavy rainfall left flood-prone parts of Hallandale Beach underwater Wednesday, disrupting daily routines and renewing calls from residents for long-term solutions to persistent flooding.

Residents near Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Northeast 14th Avenue said streets remained flooded for hours, despite a pump operating nearby.

"Sometimes when it rains more than 4 to 5 hours the house gets flooded as well," resident Alin Grigore said.

Grigore said flooding has become a recurring problem that forces residents to take precautions whenever heavy rain is expected.

"Every time it rains we have to move the cars to higher parking, so yeah, it's a big struggle," he said.

Hallandale Beach residents call for solution to recurring flooding

Another resident, Laura Gonzalez, said the equipment installed near her neighborhood has not solved the problem.

"This machine that they put in the corner more than a year ago does not work because when everything is flooded it takes a long time to take the water down. We need a real solution," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said she lost two cars during severe flooding in 2024. Her street flooded again last Friday and then once more Wednesday morning, when she said the high water prevented her teenage son from getting to school.

"We need a solution. We cannot live like this. Every time that it's raining, you cannot go out," Gonzalez said.

She said some neighbors have become so frustrated with the recurring flooding that they are trying to leave the area.

"They are selling because it's the same problem," Gonzalez said. "Nobody wants to rent for the same reason. They want to sell, but nobody wants to buy in this flooding area."

Once the water receded Wednesday, it left debris and overturned trash bins behind. Wednesday was a scheduled trash pickup day, and Hallandale Beach police officers were seen helping with the cleanup.

City blames heavy rain, King Tide for Hallandale Beach flooding

The city said crews were working throughout affected areas and that all of its stormwater pumps serving the area were operational. Crews were also inspecting the stormwater system and addressing drainage problems as they were identified.

City officials attributed the flooding to unusually heavy rainfall coinciding with elevated water levels associated with a King Tide. Higher tidal levels can make it more difficult for stormwater systems to discharge water quickly, allowing rainfall to accumulate faster than drainage systems can remove it, the city said.

"The City of Hallandale Beach has invested millions of dollars in stormwater infrastructure and resiliency improvements and continues to make significant investments to reduce flooding in vulnerable areas," a city spokesperson said.

Officials said those improvements are working but acknowledged that municipal drainage systems cannot completely prevent flooding when extreme rainfall coincides with elevated tides.

The wet weather has also pushed rainfall totals to historic levels elsewhere in Broward County. According to the National Weather Service, Fort Lauderdale had recorded 20.75 inches of rain this month as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, shattering the city's previous September rainfall record. A typical September brings nearly 9 inches of rain.

For residents dealing with repeated flooding in Hallandale Beach, the hope now is simply for a stretch of drier weather.