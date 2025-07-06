Man dead, woman critically injured after "domestic-related" shooting in Hallandale Beach, police say

A man is dead and a woman was hospitalized with critical injuries after what police believe to be a "domestic-related" shooting in Hallandale Beach on Sunday.

Hallandale Beach Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting near 200 SW 10th Ave, and upon arrival, they found a woman suffering from "multiple gunshot wounds" and a dead man on the scene. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

According to the preliminary investigation, the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and "domestic-related," Hallandale Beach Police said.

Hallandale Beach Police detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and trying to determine a possible motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is advised to call Hallandale Beach Police or submit an anonymous tip through Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1 (800) 799-SAFE (7233) or text "START" to 88788 for free and confidential support.