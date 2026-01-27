Haitian community pleads to keep TPS as expiration looms in South Florida

Haitians living in South Florida are facing a TPS termination deadline next week. Time is running out, and the fear of returning to Haiti looms.

"I am afraid for the people," said Father Feliere Louis.

Father Louis is from Haiti and has been living in South Florida for the past nine years.

However, in just a few days, his future in the U.S. will be in limbo.

"We hope with the help of God something will happen," said Father Louis.

Father Louis from St. Mary's Star of the Sea in Key West is concerned not only for himself but also for Haitian brothers and sisters.

"Coming back to Haiti now is very hard, very hard," said Father Louis.

On Tuesday at the Archdiocese of Miami, Archbishop Thomas Wenski was joined by Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Congressman Frederica Wilson, and other business leaders.

They are urging President Donald Trump and his administration not to rescind temporary protected status for Haitians. It is set to expire on February 3rd.

"A group of law, abiding legal people working in our communities, will suddenly lose their work, permit permits and their ability to stay in this country legally," said Archbishop Thomas Wenski Archdiocese of Miami.

"As mayor I stand firmly alongside our Haitian community and I ask no I beg this administration to extend TPS for Haitians," said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava of Miami-Dade County.

Ulna Joeseph is from Cap-Haitien and has been living in the U.S. for more than 20 years.

She still has family in Haiti and says the situation there is unlivable.

"Now I cannot go because I am scared because there is too much gang members. They're killing people," said Ulna Joeseph Haitian American.

Father Louis is praying that the Trump administration will hear their calls for help .

" I I hope the TPS will be renewed for all the people not only the Haitian people". Father Louis.

This could affect 350,000 Haitian nationals living in the U.S. In South Florida, there is a very large Haitian population.

Come Feb. 3 they have been told to self deport if they decide to stay in this country, their status will be undocumented.