Venezuelan singer, composer found dead in backyard pool at Weston home, investigators calling death "suspicious"

Gus Ormo, a Venezuelan singer and composer known for his romantic songwriting and piano skill, was found dead face down in his backyard pool, surrounded by a long cord, Friday morning, authorities said.

The Broward Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call regarding a possible drowning at Ormo's residence on Quail Roost Drive in Weston. Investigators are calling the death suspicious.

Ormo's body is at the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office, where a cause of death remains pending.

The artist's sister, Antonieta Ormo, confirmed his passing to CBS Miami, stating that the family knew little about what may have happened.

Public records show Ormo had owned the home on Quail Roost Drive for several years. Neighbors reported that he kept a low profile.

In January, at a red-carpet event in Aventura, Ormo spoke about being happy with his career and acknowledged his Venezuelan roots. He also wrote a tribute song about Venezuela centered on themes of reconciliation and unity.

Showcasing his talent as a pianist in his latest music release, Ormo previously described his work as a message of emotional connection.

"In a world that makes us experience emotional numbness, the album is an invitation to feel without filters or need for words," Ormo said. "It's my way to give back to music all it has given me."