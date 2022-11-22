Watch CBS News
Local News

Gunfire, car slammed into Pembroke Pines funeral home

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Shooting led driver to crash in Pembroke Pines funeral home
Shooting led driver to crash in Pembroke Pines funeral home 00:19

FORT LAUDERDALE - Gunfire may have led a driver to slam into a funeral home in Pembroke Pines.

According to police, witnesses said the shooting occurred on the ramp from the Turnpike to westbound Pines Boulevard. around 3 a.m. Officers found four bullet casings found in a black SUV. According to the witness, the driver of the other vehicle, a white sedan, sped off after the shooting.

It's believed that a white sedan that crashed into Boyd's Funeral Home in the 6400 block of Hollywood Boulevard is the same car involved in the shooting.

By the time officers arrived, all of its occupants had fled. They canvassed the area but came up empty. No hospitals in the area reported getting any gunshot victims.

The investigation is being handled by the Florida Highway Patrol. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 12:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.