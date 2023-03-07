Concern grows over 'fashion pollution' washing ashore

MIAMI - Ever heard of fashion pollution? Think of floating wearables that wash ashore, everything from shoes to shirts and socks.

The Aspen Ideas: Climate festival kicked off three days of solution-focused discussion with some in the crowd concerned about fashion pollution.

Several months ago, Debris Free Oceans and Clean Miami Beach volunteers pulled nearly 80 pounds of clothes out of the water along Biscayne Bay near the Julia Tuttle Causeway.

"There's different sets of shirts, pants, pillows, bras, different types of shoes as well as hats that I have collected," one volunteer said on a video recorded by Debris Free Oceans, a non-profit focused on empowering communities to combat pollution in waterways. "There's so much more trash on this beach, which is really, really crazy."

Long after that clean-up effort, Debris Free Oceans' Program and Outreach Director Maddie Kaufman said the group continues looking for ideas to turn the tide. She and others attended the opening night of the Aspen Ideas: Climate festival in Miami Beach.

"We'll find a lot (of clothes and debris) along the intercoastal waterways, like along the Julia Tuttle Causeway and the MacArthur Causeway and a lot of times it's from people just going out and not being responsible for their actions and leaving behind clothing," Kaufman said.

She said the pollution problem can clog waterways, contribute to flooding, smother food sources for Manatees with textiles and allow microplastic fibers to leak into the water.

Baltimore DJ Levar McLaughlin, who has brought his family to South Beach for 15 years, struggled to believe the amount of clothes and debris found in waters nearby.

"Somebody's closet is empty right now," he said. "Come on. Who comes to South Beach to lose an outfit? (I've) been on this earth 45 years. A baby if his pamper (falls) off is going to pick it up, even if he (plays) with it. So, how (can you not) pick up your clothes? 80 pounds of it at that? That ain't even a race thing. That's a stupidity thing."

It is a real problem that several groups attack routinely while hoping the pollution ends.

Clean Miami Beach planned to send volunteers out to clean Tuesday morning.