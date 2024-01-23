Groundbreaking on major expansion of Jackson Memorial Hospital's emergency department

MIAMI - Jackson Memorial Hospital's emergency department is about to get a major expansion.

Tuesday morning, a groundbreaking will be held on a $300 million renovation that will transform the current 48,000 square-foot emergency department into a 178,800 square-foot state-of-the-art facility.

According to Jackson Health System, once completed it will become the largest emergency department in the nation.

The new facility design will allow the ER team to prioritize patients faster and reduce wait times.

Instead of just having a single entrance on NW 18th Street, the new facility will have an adult entrance on NW 19th Street and the NW 18th Street entrance will be reserved for pediatric patients.

The expansion plans include the development of more than 200 patient rooms, which will include 50 observation rooms, 30 pediatric rooms, and six resuscitation rooms, according to Jackson Health System. There will also be "enhanced privacy for mental health patients and a host of diagnostics."

The existing emergency department will also undergo renovations to match the new facility.

Jackson Memorial Hospital's emergency department handles about 100,000 patient visits each year. That number is expected to grow to 170,000 by 2036.

The first phase of the expansion is set to be completed by the end of 2025, and renovations in the existing ER will be completed by 2027.