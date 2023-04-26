MDPD officer meets with Jackson Memorial staff who saved his life

MIAMI - It's a reunion a year in the making.

"We fight every day for our patients but there's nothing that makes us in healthcare more happy than to see a patient like you coming back. Thank you," said. Dr. Antonio Marttos of Uhealth/Jackson.

Emotions running high at Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center as Miami-Dade police officer Matthew Larsh reunites with the men and women who saved him.

"I also want to say thank you to Dr. Marttos. This is the first time I got to meet him a little emotional that obviously wasn't awake when he was taking care of me," said Larsh.

On April 21, 2022, Larsh was driving his motorcycle at the intersection of Northwest 36 St and 53rd Avenue when he crashed head-on with an SUV. The impact was so powerful he flew 20 feet into the air.

Larsh suffered a fractured pelvis, a ruptured aorta, internal bleeding and multiple fractures, but after a number of surgeries, excellent care and hours of physical therapy he was back on his feet.

"I was at the bedside you were awake, and I told you Matthew be ready. This is not going to be a sprint race. It is going to be a marathon you're a strong warrior and you're going to go through that at that time, even with your fractures, you take my hand strong handshake at that moment, I knew that you were going to make it," said Dr. Marttos.

And today, he is back to say thank you to a roomful of heroes eternally grateful for saving his life.

"I'm eternally grateful to everybody here that's in the room today for this and eternally grateful to the doctors the staff the fire department that was there that day and all the motorman that are here today," said Larsh.

Larsh believes he had his last surgery on his foot and is still undergoing physical therapy. However, in January, he returned to work in the traffic homicide unit investigating accidents just like his.