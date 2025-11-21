Grizzly bear attacks group of students and teachers in western Canada

A grizzly bear attacked a group of students and teachers on Thursday in a remote community on British Columbia's Central Coast, injuring several people, according to the school, police and conservation officials.

The incident occurred in the Bella Coola Valley of the Nuxalk Nation.

CBS News' Canadian partner CBC reported two people were critically injured and two others were seriously hurt. Others were treated on the scene and released.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed to CBS News that they responded to a call at 1:35 p.m. Thursday about a grizzly bear attack in an area called Old Trail, but did not provide any further information about the victims. CBS News also reached out to the British Columbia emergency service but did not receive a response.

The B.C Conservation Officer Service put out a statement urging residents to stay away from the forest and river area near the site until further notice. The agency said efforts to locate and capture the bear continued on Friday.

The Nuxalk Nation chief, Samuel Schooner, said in a Facebook post that the "aggressive bear" in the area is still on the loose. He warned people not to look for it and to stay indoors.

"There has been a bear incident near 4 Mile. For the safety of all, please stay indoors, off the highway near the administration office, and off all trails," the chief said.

The conservation service said the students and teachers had stopped along a trail near the river when a grizzly bear emerged from the forest and attacked.

"Multiple teachers physically intervened, using bear spray and a bear banger, to drive the bear away," the agency said.

Veronica Schooner said her 10-year-old son Alvarez was in the class and was "traumatized" and "in shock" after the attack, The Canadian Press reported.

"He was running for his life," she said, adding that the bear got so close, "he even felt its fur."

She told the news outlet a lot of people tried to stop the attack but one male teacher "got the whole brunt of it."

Acwsalcta School, an independent First Nation school in the Nuxalk Nation in Bella Coola, said in a Facebook post that the incident involved the school's community members and that the school will be closed on Friday due to the bear attack.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with the student and staff member who were injured," the school wrote. "...We also extend our care to all students who witnessed or were affected by the event; no one handles events like this alone, and we are committed to providing the emotional support and resources needed in the days and weeks ahead."

Last month, a grizzly bear attack injured two hikers in B.C's McGregor Mountain area, northeast of Prince George. One of the hikers who was transported to the hospital in critical condition died a few weeks later due to complications.

The grizzly that was involved in the mauling was also found dead, the B.C Conservation Officer Service said.