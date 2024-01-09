Grieving mother of football fan gunned down after Dolphins game speaks out

MIAMI GARDENS - The grieving mother of a football fan who was gunned down after the Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills football game on Sunday night is speaking out, saying "Conflicts are not worth a life."

As that mother, Susan Isaacs speaks out about her son, 30-year-old Dylan Isaacs, there are new developments in this case.

Dylan Issacs was killed after leaving Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Police

Miami Gardens police say they have recovered the suspect's car in West Palm Beach.

Susan Isaacs wept as she told CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench, "My son is gone. I loved him. He had a big heart and he loved kids in our family. He played an important role in their lives. I was both mother and father to him. His Dad passed away when he was just 12 years old."

"I last spoke with him before the football game," she said. He was there with friends and family and having a good time."

A new photo shows Isaacs at Hard Rock Stadium. Police also released a flyer asking for the public's help.

"He always made people laugh," said Isaacs. "We are all hurting and he played an important part in everyone's lives. Now we need help with burial expenses. I just need to pay for his funeral and his casket."

That's why the family has taken to a fund-raising website to raise money for burial expenses and they plan on bringing Dylan's body back to 6 Flags in Ontario, Canada.

Family members posted on social media that Isaacs was struck by a car and that he and friends ran after that vehicle and the man inside it got out and fired several rounds, taking Isaac's life before he fled.

"I received a phone call and I knew it wasn't hood. I knew it wasn't good. They said he was dead. There are no words for this. That person who shot him knows what he did," she said.

Isaacs said "Conflicts are not worth a life. I'm was just a game and people were mean. We are all here and we will never forget you. You will live forever in our hearts. He will not be forgotten."

"Now I hurt because we are so far away," she said.

Miami Gardens police have not released any information about the shooter in this case.

Isaacs says she would like some answers to questions. Family members say they not know why Isaacs was struck by the suspect's car.

Anyone with information that can help should call MIami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

There is a reward of up to $5,000.