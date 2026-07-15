Grand jury indicts Lauderhill man in 3 Broward killings, including double homicide and separate death investigation

A Broward County grand jury has indicted a Lauderhill man on three counts of first-degree premeditated murder after investigators linked a separate death investigation to a deadly June double homicide, police announced Wednesday.

According to the Lauderhill Police Department, the indictment charges Gregory Dasilva with three counts of first-degree premeditated murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

The attempted murder charge replaces an earlier aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge that had been filed in the case.

The charges stem from a June 30 shooting in the 5300 block of Northwest 19th Street that left Mesilien Pierre, 36, and Wilford

White, 68, dead.

A third adult male survived the attack, but investigators have not publicly identified him.

Police link 3rd homicide to suspect as investigation expands

Days later, on July 5, Lauderhill police responded to a nearby home after Jeffrey Standifer, 51, was found dead by a family member.

Detectives said circumstances surrounding his death were suspicious and began investigating whether it was connected to the earlier killings.

On Wednesday, investigators confirmed those cases are now linked.

Police said the Broward County grand jury indicted Dasilva in the deaths of Pierre, White and Standifer, while also charging him with the attempted murder of the surviving victim from the June 30 attack.

The Lauderhill Police Department said the investigation remains active as detectives continue processing evidence, conducting follow-up interviews and pursuing additional leads.

Officials have not released a possible motive or additional details about how investigators connected the three deaths.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Anonymous tipsters may be eligible for a reward.